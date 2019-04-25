Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Mary Catherine Hopkins McCobb Obituary
Mary Catherine Hopkins McCobb

Freehold - Mary Catherine Hopkins McCobb, of Freehold died on Sunday, April 21, 2019. We lovingly place our mother, Mary McCobb, into the waiting arms of our father, Sean.

She was pre-deceased by Sean in 2003, as well as her grandson Ken Whitley in 2018. Surviving are her children, Kieren & Joanne McCobb of Pennsylvania, Maureen Whitley of Oregon, Colleen McCobb of Florida, Patrick & Alice McCobb of Freehold, and Tim & Joanna McCobb of Toms River, and Kathy McCobb of New Jersey. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren, Krystal Wolf, Kolleen Whitley, Rich McCobb, Amanda McCobb, and Taire McCobb as well as her dear friends, Dorothy Berkery, the Kasten family of Freehold, Michelle Arnold of Virginia, amidst many other dear "adopted" friends and family.

Mary was one of the first women to graduate from St. John's University of New York, earning a degree in Business Administration. She enjoyed a successful career in real estate.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, was an accomplished bowler, once having won a trophy for a perfect game.

Sincerest gratitude to Compassionate Care Hospice and Wedgwood Gardens of Freehold. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's, Deborah Heart & Lung Center, or Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019
