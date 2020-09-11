1/
Mary Catherine Monaghan Lucas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Catherine Monaghan Lucas

Poquoson, VA - Loving Mother, Grandmother & Aunt.

Mary Catherine Monaghan Lucas, 90, of Poquoson, VA, formerly of Belmar, NJ. The daughter of Catherine and Aloysius Monaghan, Mary was born and raised in Newark, NJ, lived in Irvington, then Belmar and Ocean, before moving to Virginia 2 years ago. She is pre-deceased by her beloved, Arthur Saunders, and her two sisters, Grace Butler and Claire McCarthy. She is survived by her son, Donald Torrenti, and his wife, Lynn, of Poquoson, VA., 5 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews, 24 great-nieces and nephews and 31 great-great nieces and nephews. Mary worked at the Newark Star-Ledger, then owned and operated Kit-Kat Custard in Newark and Stewart's Root Beer in Parsippany, ultimately retiring from Jersey Shore Area Dunkin' Donuts. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10 am at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church, Cedar Knolls, NJ. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at the Bradley Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd. Whippany, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to The American Diabetes Association. To view the full obituary, or to get the link for streamlining or to send the family a condolence, please visit, www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved