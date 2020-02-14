|
Mary Cerrato
Freehold - Mary Cerrato died peacefully on Thursday evening. She was a teacher in the Freehold Borough Elementary School system for 27 years before retiring in 1980. She was totally in love with her "prince", Dominick, who predeceased her in 2002. She adored her children, Marissa Cerrato Winters, John and Christopher Cerrato, and their wonderful spouses, Bret Winters, Kathy Burns Cerrato, and Stanley Kansas.
Mary was absolutely delighted with her five granddaughters, Brianna and Corinne Winters, and Elizabeth, Erica, and Danielle Cerrato. They kept her on her toes, and she truly reveled in their accomplishments and personalities. She loved them fiercely and they made many magical memories together.
According to her wishes, there will be a private graveside service. To leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020