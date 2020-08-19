Mary Christian Clark



Little Silver - Mary Christian Clark, known to all who loved her as Boodie, died July 31, 2020 from pulmonary fibrosis at Samaritan Healthcare Hospice. Boodie was born in Neptune to the late Hibbard and Mary Christian and resided most of her life in Little Silver, NJ. After graduating from Red Bank Catholic High School she earned her Bachelor's in English at Trinity College of Washington D.C.. She began her working life as an encouraging and inspiring teacher in Washington D.C. helping students discover their potential and a love of writing as well as helping out with the high school musical productions. She went on to support theater work in NY City. Boodie returned to Little Silver and a career at Brookdale Community College where she served as Coordinator of Publications from 1978 to 2002 and Marketing Services Administrator from 2002 till her retirement in 2011. She was also the coordinator for the Direct Connect, a faculty volunteering mentoring program for incoming students. She returned to the college in 2016 to produce the third edition of Triangle of Land.



Boodie is survived by many people who loved her very much including her husband of 17 years Peter Clark, her stepdaughters and their husbands Meredith and Jason Michener and Bethany and Kirk Liddle, and step grandchildren Daniel and Allison Michener, Gregory and Kelli Haskins, and Erica and Derek Liddle and cousins Ann Gaudious, Kathleen & Ted Cook, Patti Murphy Williams, Margot Walsh and the Walsh family. Boodie made fast friends everywhere she went and will be mourned by people all over the world. Peter and Boodie loved to host warm family and friends gatherings together at their home. She was a compassionate listener and a best friend to many of the people in her life.



Boodie loved many things: traveling, Disneyworld, autumn leaves, St. Nicholas Day, Halloween, Christmas, Friday night pizza, Cape Cod, Annapolis, rides along the ocean, doting on her cats, her PT Cruiser convertible with a MISS BOO license plate, and Broadway shows. She was an avid reader, a creative writer and a superb wordsmith who could turn a phrase or quote poetry leaving her companions in awe or squealing with laughter. She also made amazing deviled eggs.



All of these things paled in comparison to her love of people. She cultivated lifelong friendships with people from Little Silver and college classmates. She was devoted to Trinity College and for many years served as class scribe, keeping her classmates in touch with one another and bringing them together at class reunions & holding mini-reunions in Cape May, NJ.



Boodie donated her body to science. A remembrance will be scheduled on a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store