Mary Claire Drexler Clarke
Toms River - Mary Claire Drexler Clarke, 97, of Toms River.
Mary passed away peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020 in her home at Bey Lea Assisted Living after a short illness. She was born in Trenton, NJ to John and Elysabeth Dolan Drexler and moved to Island Heights in 1948. Mary graduated from Beaver College with a B.S. degree, and earned her M.A. degree from Trenton State College. She honorably served in Active Service in the United States Army from 1944 to 1945, earning the rank of First Lieutenant in the Army Medical Corp. during World War II; stationed at Walter Reed Army Hospital where she was trained and worked as a Physical Therapist. Mary was a cherished teacher of children with special needs at Silver Bay School, from 1958 to 1986. After her retirement, Mary enjoyed travel, volunteering, the visits of many former students, and entertaining her family and friends in her home in Island Heights. Mary was a long-time communicant of St. Joseph's Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, a retired member of NJEA, and an esteemed member of Delta Kappa Gamma Zeta Chapter.
Mary was predeceased by her brother John Drexler III "Jack", and sisters Elysabeth "Betty" Francis, Carroll Wixson, and Eileen Dillon.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce; nephew, Thomas Dillon, and nieces Geraldine Dillon, Holly Wixson, Mary Courtemanche, and Janet Young, and many great nieces and nephews.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 12:00pm at St. Joseph R.C. Church 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.