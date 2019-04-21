|
Mary Concepta Dunn
Newark - Mary Concepta Dunn, 90, died on April 6, 2019. Daughter of Marie and Roy Dunn, Mary was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Helm. She is survived by her nephews Jay and Glenn (Carol) Helm.
Mary was born in Newark, NJ. She lived in Newark and Millburn before moving to Belmar twenty years ago.
Mary graduated from St. Vincent Academy and was employed at Bell Atlantic for 35 years before retiring as a Sr. Analyst. She was a member of the Monmouth County Election Board. Mary cherished her decades-long friendships with members of the Onzettes Club of Newark and with Pushpa Pitcher.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Ave, Spring Lake, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019