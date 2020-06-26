Mary (Marion) (Corcoran) Dignan
Mary (Marion) (Corcoran) Dignan, of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Myrtle Beach, SC and Lincroft, NJ, died on Wednesday, June 24th.
Born in Red Bank, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Patrick J. and Nora (Tuhey) Corcoran. Marion grew up in Middletown, NJ and was a graduate of Middletown Township High School. After several years in both Garmisch, Germany and Freehold, NJ, she subsequently lived in Lincroft, NJ for 25 years. Marion and her husband moved to Myrtle Beach, SC in 1989 upon her retirement, after having been employed for almost 20 years at the law firm of Labrecque, Parsons & Cappiello (and its predecessor firm) in Red Bank, NJ, as a legal secretary.
Marion was a former communicant of St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church, Myrtle Beach, SC and St. Leo the Great's Roman Catholic Church, Lincroft, NJ. Marion returned to NJ in 2018, settling in Cherry Hill, to be closer to her family.
Marion was the wife of the late Joseph J. Dignan II; beloved mother of Joseph J. Dignan III of Red Bank, NJ, Patrick C. Dignan of Glen Ridge, NJ, and Serena Dignan Fisher (Andrew) of Philadelphia, PA; cherished grandmother of Justin P. and Cameron B. Dignan, and Michael Dignan Fisher; and dear sister of John P. Corcoran (Kathleen) of Barnegat, NJ, and James P. Corcoran of Naples, FL. Marion was predeceased by her daughter Colleen Marie Dignan in 1963, her daughter-in-law Donna Becker Dignan in 1997, and her sister Catherine A. Fowler in 1999.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Preeclampsia Foundation at preeclampsia.org.
Due to COVID-related concerns, burial will be private and the family will schedule a mass in Marion's memory at a later date.
Mary (Marion) (Corcoran) Dignan, of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Myrtle Beach, SC and Lincroft, NJ, died on Wednesday, June 24th.
Born in Red Bank, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Patrick J. and Nora (Tuhey) Corcoran. Marion grew up in Middletown, NJ and was a graduate of Middletown Township High School. After several years in both Garmisch, Germany and Freehold, NJ, she subsequently lived in Lincroft, NJ for 25 years. Marion and her husband moved to Myrtle Beach, SC in 1989 upon her retirement, after having been employed for almost 20 years at the law firm of Labrecque, Parsons & Cappiello (and its predecessor firm) in Red Bank, NJ, as a legal secretary.
Marion was a former communicant of St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church, Myrtle Beach, SC and St. Leo the Great's Roman Catholic Church, Lincroft, NJ. Marion returned to NJ in 2018, settling in Cherry Hill, to be closer to her family.
Marion was the wife of the late Joseph J. Dignan II; beloved mother of Joseph J. Dignan III of Red Bank, NJ, Patrick C. Dignan of Glen Ridge, NJ, and Serena Dignan Fisher (Andrew) of Philadelphia, PA; cherished grandmother of Justin P. and Cameron B. Dignan, and Michael Dignan Fisher; and dear sister of John P. Corcoran (Kathleen) of Barnegat, NJ, and James P. Corcoran of Naples, FL. Marion was predeceased by her daughter Colleen Marie Dignan in 1963, her daughter-in-law Donna Becker Dignan in 1997, and her sister Catherine A. Fowler in 1999.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Preeclampsia Foundation at preeclampsia.org.
Due to COVID-related concerns, burial will be private and the family will schedule a mass in Marion's memory at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.