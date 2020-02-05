|
Mary D. Hildner
Berkeley Twp. - Mary D. Hildner, 92, of Berkeley Twp., NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at her home. Born in Italy, Mary had lived in Hazlet before moving to Berkeley Twp., 38 years ago. Mary was a Bookkeeper for a Shipping Company in NY.
Mary was a Communicant of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Berkeley Twp.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Charles in 2001 and her son Michael. Mary is survived by her two sons, Lawrence Hildner and his wife Tracey of Florida, Charles Hildner and his wife Carol of Hazlet, her daughter in law, Christine Hildner, her six grandchildren, Steven, Timothy, Chrissy, Robert, Joelle, Michael and her two great grandchildren, Julian and Bella. Mary is also survived by her niece Mary Rose Ziemba and her children Marisa and Rocco.
Visitation will be held Friday February 7, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ 08755. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday February 8, 2020 10:30 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Berkeley Twp., with Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020