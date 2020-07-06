Mary D. Russo
Brick - Mary D. Russo, 90, of Brick passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Brandywine at Reflections in Brick. Mrs. Russo was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a graduate of St. Michael's High School in Union City and attended Trenton State College.
She was a member of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick.
Mary was born in Hoboken and grew up in Union City before moving to Brick in 1958.
She joins her husband, Donald Russo in heaven. She is also predeceased by her parents, William and Mae Dolan; brothers, Billy Dolan, James Dolan and Jack Dolan; and sisters, Ann Ferara and Ella Cormican. Surviving are her son, Gerard A. Russo and his wife, Cindy of Valdosta, GA; brothers, Thomas Dolan and his wife, Bea of Warwinster, PA and Edward Dolan and his wife, Ruth of Branford, Ontario; and sister Maureen Defonce and her husband, Rich of Brick; as well as her granddaughters, Erin and Kelsey Russo both of Valdosta, GA.
Burial will take place privately at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.