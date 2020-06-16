Mary DeGennaroWayside - On Thursday June 13th at 7:30am Mary DeGennaro of Wayside, NJ peacefully passed away in her home. Mary was born on September 2, 1928 to the late Salvatore and Luisa Vaiti and was one of 5 siblings. She was well traveled, a long term member of Deal Golf & Country Club and dedicated mother and spouse. Her door was always open. She entertained family and friends whether planned or unplanned effortlessly. Nights spent eating, laughing and telling stories around the table will be missed by all.It is said that when two souls fall in love there is nothing else but the desire to be close to one another; Mary and Frank were no exception. On the morning of June 13th Mary reunited with her true love whom she lost the year prior.Mary is predeceased by her brothers Dominic, Victor and Louis Vaiti. She is survived by her sister Teresa Beneducci, Red Bank, NJ. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Cathy Sutley, West Long Branch, NJ son Alfred DeGennaro, Wayside, NJ her grandsons Art Sutley, Hoboken, NJ, Jeff Sutley, his wife Melissa and two great grandsons Jeffrey Jr and Hunter, Wyckoff, NJ, Sister- in- law Suzie Vaiti, Lincroft, NJ and many nieces and nephews."Your heart is a warm and loving place;a place of refuge, a place of strength,a place of joy, and wisdom.Thank you for being a beautiful blessing."We love you and miss you always.Our family gratefully thanks all private and hospice caregivers and nurses. You were all amazing!In lieu of flowers please send donations toDue to Covid 19 all services will remain private and under the care of John E Day Funeral Home.Please visit Mary's Memorial Website at