Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Delia Lynch


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Delia Lynch Obituary
Mary Delia Lynch

West Long Branch - Mary Delia Lynch, 78, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18th at home.

Mary was born in Manhattan and lived in West Long Branch for many years. A graduate of Monmouth University, Mary was a first-grade teacher for Marlboro Township Board of Education. She was a member of the Shore Regional Board of Education, the Democratic Club of West Long Branch and the American Kennel Club.

Mary's life was her Bichons and Lagotto Romagnolo show dogs. She enjoyed antiquing and was an avid reader.

Mary was predeceased by her parents William and Mary Welch Lynch and her brothers William F. Lynch and Joseph Lynch. Surviving is her niece Meghan Lynch; her nephew Billy Lynch; her cousins Patricia Miller, Barbara McAuliffe, Nancy Williams, Gloria Pagano and Joe, Howard, John and Robert Welch.

Memorial gathering Tuesday, October 1st 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Mary's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Download Now