Mary Delia Lynch
West Long Branch - Mary Delia Lynch, 78, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18th at home.
Mary was born in Manhattan and lived in West Long Branch for many years. A graduate of Monmouth University, Mary was a first-grade teacher for Marlboro Township Board of Education. She was a member of the Shore Regional Board of Education, the Democratic Club of West Long Branch and the American Kennel Club.
Mary's life was her Bichons and Lagotto Romagnolo show dogs. She enjoyed antiquing and was an avid reader.
Mary was predeceased by her parents William and Mary Welch Lynch and her brothers William F. Lynch and Joseph Lynch. Surviving is her niece Meghan Lynch; her nephew Billy Lynch; her cousins Patricia Miller, Barbara McAuliffe, Nancy Williams, Gloria Pagano and Joe, Howard, John and Robert Welch.
Memorial gathering Tuesday, October 1st 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Mary's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019