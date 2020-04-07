|
|
Mary (nee-Martin) Dick
West Caldwell - After 87 years of living as a reflection of God's unconditional love, God called Mary (nee-Martin) Dick (formerly of Hawthorne, Oak Ridge, and Toms River,NJ) home on April 6, 2020.
Mary began her ministry of love on August 15, 1932, as the fourth child of the late Emma and James Martin. She continued to respond to this call throughout her life as a sister to Jim, Marge, Kathleen, Jack, Alice and Dick; as a devoted Aunt to 23 nieces and nephews; and the saintly wife of the late George C. Dick. Ultimately, Mary began her most cherished vocation as mom to Rosemarie (Steve), Doris (Sharon) and David (Kerry); and Nana to Jenna, Rachel, Chris, Megan and Dylan.
While Mary held a variety of jobs in her life, her overarching mission was to make the world a better place. She achieved this through love, friendship, service and a lot of laughter. In lieu of flowers, do what Mary would do: forgive a debt; seek forgiveness; be silly; practice a random act of kindness or a senseless act of beauty. Nothing would make Mary happier.
Mary's family would like to thank everyone for all their love and support during this very difficult time. It is their wish to celebrate Mary's life with a memorial mass in the near future with their family and friends. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home. Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020