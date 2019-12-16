|
Mary Dilione Shandrey
Long Branch - Mary Dilione Shandrey, age 97 of Long Branch, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Long Branch she was a graduate of the Star of the Sea Academy. She enjoyed an early career at Vogel's Department Store in the accounting and finance department. Mary was a parishioner of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in West End, past president of the Mother's Guild and a member of the Rosary Alter Society.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2003; her sister, Nina Reinhardt and two brothers, Lawrence and Frederick Dilione. Surviving are her daughter Mary Shandrey; her sister Elvene Clements; her granddaughter Colleen and great grandchildren, Francesca and Juliet.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19 at 10:30 am at St. Michael's Church, 800 Ocean Avenue in West End. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Health Group, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019