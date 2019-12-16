Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Shandrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Dilione Shandrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Dilione Shandrey Obituary
Mary Dilione Shandrey

Long Branch - Mary Dilione Shandrey, age 97 of Long Branch, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Long Branch she was a graduate of the Star of the Sea Academy. She enjoyed an early career at Vogel's Department Store in the accounting and finance department. Mary was a parishioner of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in West End, past president of the Mother's Guild and a member of the Rosary Alter Society.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2003; her sister, Nina Reinhardt and two brothers, Lawrence and Frederick Dilione. Surviving are her daughter Mary Shandrey; her sister Elvene Clements; her granddaughter Colleen and great grandchildren, Francesca and Juliet.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19 at 10:30 am at St. Michael's Church, 800 Ocean Avenue in West End. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Health Group, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -