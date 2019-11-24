|
|
Mary Dowd
Holmdel - Mary T. Dowd, 79, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully Friday, November 22, surrounded by family.
She was born in 1940, Brooklyn, NY to the late Michael and Hannah (Dwyer) Mungovan. She was raised in the borough, primarily in the Prospect Heights neighborhood, graduating from the nearby Prospect Heights High School.
After high school, Mary traveled the world with her girlfriends, and spent extended time with family in Ireland. She met the love of her life, Paul, at Morgan Guarantee Trust Company, where they both worked. Upon marrying in 1966 and having their first of four sons, they moved to Holmdel, where they raised their family and resided together for over 50 years.
Mary, who possessed a larger-than-life personality, had a passion for dancing, travel, music—especially late 50s and early 60s doo wop and rock and roll, going to the beach, taking walks in Holmdel Park, and watching baseball—first with her childhood Dodgers, then with her beloved Mets.
One of Mary's great joys was reading, whether it was the daily newspaper or the latest novel. She spent many days visiting the Holmdel Public Library and countless nights captivated by her books. Mary had a curious intellect and unique capacity for knowledge, who loved watching Jeopardy and doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Paul; her four sons: Michael and his wife Debera Dowd of Surfside Beach, SC; Brian and his wife Melissa Dowd of Kent, WA; Paul and his wife Allison Dowd of Middletown; and Patrick of Charleston, SC; and five loving grandchildren: Keira, Hannah, Patrick, Maximillian, and Van.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A funeral mass will be offered at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel, on Wednesday, November 27 at 9:15 AM; followed by burial at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, 549 County Route 520, Marlboro Township, NJ 07746.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a memorial contribution in Mary's name to the Monmouth County Public Library.
To share a memory of Mary or to leave a condolence for her family please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019