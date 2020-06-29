Mary E. Brice
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Brice

Wall - Mary E. Brice, 81, of Wall passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Mrs. Brice retired in 1993 as a program analyst for the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown. She was a NASCAR enthusiast and was a NASCAR scorer for 25 years. She loved camping trips with the family and watching her grandson, Shawn race through the years.

Born in Irvington, she lived in Point Pleasant Boro before moving to Wall Township 57 years ago.

Mrs. Brice was predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Bennett; and by her brother, Walter Zimmermann. Surviving is her husband of 59 years, William Brice, Jr.; son, William Brice III and his wife, Susan Simpson of Brick, daughter, Lisa Brice-Erm and her husband, Christian Erm of Wall; brother, John Bennett of Carolina Shores, NC; and her grandson, Shawn Erm of Wall.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, a limited visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6-730pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catharine's RC Church in Spring Lake. Burial will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to VictoryJunction.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved