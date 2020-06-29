Mary E. Brice
Wall - Mary E. Brice, 81, of Wall passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Mrs. Brice retired in 1993 as a program analyst for the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown. She was a NASCAR enthusiast and was a NASCAR scorer for 25 years. She loved camping trips with the family and watching her grandson, Shawn race through the years.
Born in Irvington, she lived in Point Pleasant Boro before moving to Wall Township 57 years ago.
Mrs. Brice was predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Bennett; and by her brother, Walter Zimmermann. Surviving is her husband of 59 years, William Brice, Jr.; son, William Brice III and his wife, Susan Simpson of Brick, daughter, Lisa Brice-Erm and her husband, Christian Erm of Wall; brother, John Bennett of Carolina Shores, NC; and her grandson, Shawn Erm of Wall.
In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, a limited visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6-730pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catharine's RC Church in Spring Lake. Burial will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to VictoryJunction.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.