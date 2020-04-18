Services
Mary E. Fairlie

Mary E. Fairlie Obituary
Mary E. Fairlie

Forked River - Mary Emma Fairlie (nee Lampkin), 81, of Forked River passed away on April 17th, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Mary was born in Bayonne and lived in Staten Island, NY until 1973 when she moved to Forked River. She met her husband, Edward, in 1955 on the avenue in Staten Island. They married a year later and had three children. Mary was quite a woman who was quiet but balanced out her larger than life husband Edward. She was a wonderful mother who loved to dance, cook for her family and spend time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Fairlie was predeceased by her husband, Edward, in 2002. She is survived by her daughter, Doreen Jobson and her husband Jim, son Edward Fairlie, daughter Colleen Villari and her hus-band Joseph along with four granddaughters, Desiree Jobson, Allyson Fairlie, Stephanie D'Aiello and Kristin Villari.

A private burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Jackson was under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731.
Published in Beach Haven Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 23, 2020
