Mary E. Korch

Wall - Mary E. Korch, 92, of Wall, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Care One at Wall in Wall Township. Born in Perth Amboy, she lived in Edison and Kingwood Township, before moving to Hudson, Florida.

Mrs. Korch was an Operating Room Nurse for at Perth Amboy Medical Center in Perth Amboy for 25 years and later worked for a doctor in private practice. She was a member of VASA Order of America.

Mary was pre-deceased by her husband George and is survived by her son, Wayne and his wife Ruth of Plymouth, MA and her daughter, Doreen Bender and her husband Dave of Brielle; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren

The Korch family, in keeping with the current recommendations of the CDC, will celebrate Mary's life at a later date. The Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, is in charge of arrangements.

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
