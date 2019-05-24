Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Interment
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Monmouth Memorial Park
Tinton Falls, NJ
Lakewood - Mary E. LeCompte, 64, of Lakewood died Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Lakewood, she resided in Jackson before moving back to Lakewood. Mary was predeceased by her mother and father Howard & Florence LeCompte, and her sister Ruth. Mary is survived by her bother Richard LeCompte and his wife, Gloria of Lakehurst, 2 nephews Matthew and Christopher. Interment 2pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 24, 2019
