Little Egg Harbor - MACAUDA, MARY E., 69 of Little Egg Harbor passed away Saturday December 14, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, NJ. Mary was born at Sims Place, Burlington County and was a lifelong area resident. She was a waitress at Penny's Restaurant, Dynasty Diner and Stafford Diner.

Mary is predeceased by her brothers George and William White. Mary is survived by her husband Pietro, son Pietro Macauda Jr. of Tuckerton daughter Iolanda Macauda of Little Egg Harbor, sisters Ida West of West Creek, Elizabeth Kirk and Ruth Ann Morey both of Tuckerton, brothers Larry White of Little Egg Harbor, Paul White of Missouri, John White and Steve White both of Tuckerton. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren Cooper and Emerson Macauda, and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Wednesday December 18, 2019 2-4 & 7-9 PM and Thursday December 19, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a service at 11AM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON, NJ. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery. For flowers, condolences and other information please visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Beach Haven Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
