Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
Resources
Mary E. Mercadante Obituary
Mary E. Mercadante

Jackson - Mary E. Mercadante, 85 years old of Jackson formally of Toms River passed away April 14, 2019.

Born in Belleville and was a seamstress working for a company in Keansburg.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Billevino in 2011 and 4 grandchildren Mandee, Brittany, Tiffany and Johnnie.

Surviving are her sons William and his wife Laurie, Gary and his wife Holly, her daughters Ann Mercadante, Elaine Hannam, Lisa Thomas and her husband Donnie and Gail Raio and her husband Joseph. Also surviving are her cherished 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visiting will be Friday 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will be Saturday 10:00am at the funeral home arrive at 9:30am. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 18, 2019
