Mary E. Rockafellow
Middletown - Mary E. Rockafellow of Middletown, NJ passed away Saturday, March 7, with her family by her side. A resident of Middletown, Mary was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth Welsh in 1988, and father, Frank C. Smith in 2015. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, William F. Rockafellow, Sr.; Two daughters and sons-in-law: Christina and Christopher Wilczynski, Laura and Elisha Stiles, Sr. and son and daughter-in-law, William F. Jr. and Karen Rockafellow; 5 grandchildren: Kara, Camryn, Ian, Emma and Eli.
Mary loved yearly trips to Chincoteague, Virginia and Black Lake, NY. She was a lover of all things purple, tie-die and men in kilts. As an avid KISS fan, her favorite song was "Rock and Roll All Night". She enjoyed crocheting, speaking her mind and spending time with her family.
Viewing hours for Mary Rockafellow will be March 13, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701. A service will be held on March 14, 2020 at 10:00AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Fair View Cemetery, 456 Highway 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020