|
|
Mary Eileen Theall
Middletown - Mary Eileen Theall, 82, of Middletown, NJ, passed away on October 28, 2019 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 1, 1937 to Mary and George Bliven, she lived in North Jersey prior to moving to Middletown in 1961. Eileen graduated from Queen of Peace H.S. in North Arlington, NJ, attended Seton Hall University, and Brookdale Community College and received her Nursing Degree from the University of the State of NY (Excelsior College). She was employed at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold for over 20 years and then De LaSalle Hall in Lincroft for 6 years. She was a wonderful nurse who loved her job and the people she worked with and took care of.
Eileen was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Middletown, a member of the Perpetual Adoration Group, was the organizer of the Parish Nursing Ministry, and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's, Riverview Medical Center, and to the homebound.
Eileen was predeceased by her husband, Robert. She is survived by her children, Laurie (Brent) Scarano, Robert (Betsy) Theall, Patty (Bill) Schroeder, and Susan (Dave) Rosenberg. She was a grandmother to 12 and great-grandmother to 4 beautiful children who will all miss her so very much. Also surviving are her sisters, Laurie (Jim) Howell, and Kathy Hart; 3 nieces and a nephew. Eileen dearly loved her close friends, Susan, Kathy, Irene, Cindy, and Barbara; she also loved her dear friends from the "Knit Wits." Her loyal dog, Bailey, will miss her dearly.
Thank you to all the lovely people at The Visiting Nurse Association who took such good care of her, especially Bessie.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Mary's name to the ASPCA of Monmouth County. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019