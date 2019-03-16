|
|
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Burst
Howell - Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Burst, 88, of Howell passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born and raised in Farmingdale, and settled in Freehold in 1955 where she resided for the rest of her life. Betty worked as a legal secretary for Charles Morgan, Long Branch. She could be found passing time looking out her window and watching the horses across the street. Betty enjoyed crocheting and knitting blankets for her family. She loved to bake pineapple upside-down cake and pudding pies. She will be missed dearly by her family.
Betty was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Fred C. Burst, Jr. in February of this year; her parents, Harry and Ethel Burdge; brother, William G. Burdge; sisters, Dorothy Burdge and Gladys Heulitt; and grandson, A.J. Lamb. She is survived by her son, Barry Lamb and his wife, Karen, and their children, Christopher Lamb and Kaitlin Lamb all of Ocean Township; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM with her funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. Interment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Holisticare Hospice, 1144 Hooper Avenue, Suite 208, Toms River, NJ 08753. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 16, 2019