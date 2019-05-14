|
|
Mary Elizabeth Hayden
Red Bank - Mary Elizabeth "Mary Beth" Hayden, 55, of Red Bank, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank surrounded by her family. Born in Red Bank, she also resided in Tinton Falls.
Ms. Hayden was employed with Comcast prior to retiring. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Dan and Mary Langan and Thomas Hayden and Margaret Slingerland. Surviving are her loving parents, Thomas and Mary Ellen Hayden; her brothers and their spouses: Thomas Hayden and Mary, Patrick Hayden, Brian Hayden, and Daniel Hayden and Lynda; her aunt and uncle as well as several nieces, her nephew, cousins, and great-nieces.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 am at St. Catherine's R.C. Church 110 Bray Ave, Middletown, NJ on Saturday, May, 18, 2019. A repast will be held following the mass, all are invited to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Catherine's R. C. Church. Cremation was held privately.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019