Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine's R.C. Church
110 Bray Ave
North Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Hayden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Elizabeth Hayden Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Hayden

Red Bank - Mary Elizabeth "Mary Beth" Hayden, 55, of Red Bank, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank surrounded by her family. Born in Red Bank, she also resided in Tinton Falls.

Ms. Hayden was employed with Comcast prior to retiring. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Dan and Mary Langan and Thomas Hayden and Margaret Slingerland. Surviving are her loving parents, Thomas and Mary Ellen Hayden; her brothers and their spouses: Thomas Hayden and Mary, Patrick Hayden, Brian Hayden, and Daniel Hayden and Lynda; her aunt and uncle as well as several nieces, her nephew, cousins, and great-nieces.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 am at St. Catherine's R.C. Church 110 Bray Ave, Middletown, NJ on Saturday, May, 18, 2019. A repast will be held following the mass, all are invited to attend. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Catherine's R. C. Church. Cremation was held privately.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now