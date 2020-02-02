Services
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catharine's Cemetery
1100 W. Chicago Blvd.
Wall, NJ
Mary Elizabeth Henry Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Henry

Heath, OH formerly of NJ - Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Henry, 65, of Heath, formerly of New Jersey, passed away January 31, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center in Newark, Ohio after a twelve year battle with cancer. She was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey to the late Donald and Eileen Ahern.

A retired software programmer for Bell Labs and IBM, Liz was voracious reader and fan of science fiction, a passion she shared with her nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her strong will and love of family.

Surviving are her siblings and their spouses, James and Anna Ahern, Marianne and James Kelly, Tom and Robin Ahern, Maureen Ahern Wantz and Bob Wantz, Margaret and Gary Jenkins and Jack Kelly; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Liz was preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Ahern Kelly.

A final farewell with prayers will be held at 10:30 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the mausoleum chapel at St. Catharine's Cemetery, 1100 W. Chicago Blvd., Wall, NJ. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
