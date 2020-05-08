Mary Elizabeth Sullivan
Mary Elizabeth Sullivan

Mary Elizabeth Sullivan ( nee Graham ) passed away on May 3, 2020. She was 95 years old.

Born in Staten Island, NY, to parents John and Mary ( McCarthy) Graham, Mary lived in Leisure Village in Lakewood, NJ. Mary was a parishioner of St Luke Roman Catholic Church in Toms River NJ.

Mary worked in New York City for many years after which she dedicated her love and time to her Husband and extended family. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her many nieces and nephews. Mary was also very active in the community in which she lived attending and being involved with many groups and events.

Even though Mary experienced many challenges in life she had an unwavering positive attitude and a very strong faith in God.

Mary is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, John A. Sullivan and survived by many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She will be tremendously missed.

Mary will be laid to rest with her husband in St. Peter's Cemetery in Staten Island, NY. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Bailey Funeral Home www.baileyfuneral.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Funeral Home
8 Hilltop Road
Mendham, NJ 07945
(973) 543-4720
