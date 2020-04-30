Mary Elizabeth Thornton
A "Greatest Generation Mother"
Mary Elizabeth Thornton of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away at Ocean County Medical Center Hospice on Sunday, April 26, 2020. At 96, she was a victim of the Covid-19 virus. She told her family "be happy for me; I've had a good life." Bette to her friends, "Mom" and "Gram" to her beloved family, in her resilience, devotion to family, and selflessness, she exemplified the "greatest generation."
Born in New York City on October 22, 1923, she was raised in Newark by her parents, Danforth and Frances O'Neill VanValkenburgh. She graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. In 1944, she married Edward J. Thornton of Newark, NJ, a lively and charming young Merck chemist. They raised their seven children in Rahway, NJ. When Ed passed away at the age of 53, Bette had three young children at home. To manage as a single Mom, she found work as a secretary, first at St. Benedict's Prep, Newark, then at St. Mary's Grammar School in Rahway, NJ. Later she worked for several commercial firms including Jersey Mortgage Company.
A devout, prayerful Catholic, Bette was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's in Rahway, and later at St. Dominic's in Brick.
She was an accomplished seamstress, and costume designer for parish musicals. She crocheted some three dozen Afghan blankets that continue to warm the hearts and bodies of three generations.
After retiring, she moved to the Four Seasons Community in Lakewood, NJ where she joined loving companion, the late Joe DiComo, and formed a deep friendship with Norma Bernardi. She took up golf, bocce, and bowling, and Saturday evening card games.
Bette is remembered with great love by her seven children and their spouses: Paul and Kathy Lynn Thornton of Newark, NJ, Kathie and Jim Cochrane of Surf City, NJ, Greg and Pat Walker Thornton of Montgomery, AL, Mary Ellen Einhorn of Naples, FL, Barbara and Rob Blyth of Surf City, NJ , David and Betsy Mintel Thornton of Rahway, and Brian and Christine Fiyut Thornton, of Clark, NJ. She was "Gram"to 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
At 94, she was fascinated to learn that her birth mother, Mary Ellen Geraghty, an Irish immigrant to the U.S., had to give her up for adoption through the New York Foundling Hospital.
Interment according to COVID-19 strictures in St. Mary's Cemetery in Clark,NJ will be arranged by Pettit Davis funeral home. A Memorial Mass and celebration will be scheduled at a future time. Remembrances can be shared at www.pettitdavisfuneralhome.com.
Memorial gifts are greatly appreciated and can be sent to St. Benedict's Prep for the Mary E. and Edward J. Thornton '39 Scholarship Fund. 520 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Blvd., Newark, NJ 07102.
A "Greatest Generation Mother"
Mary Elizabeth Thornton of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away at Ocean County Medical Center Hospice on Sunday, April 26, 2020. At 96, she was a victim of the Covid-19 virus. She told her family "be happy for me; I've had a good life." Bette to her friends, "Mom" and "Gram" to her beloved family, in her resilience, devotion to family, and selflessness, she exemplified the "greatest generation."
Born in New York City on October 22, 1923, she was raised in Newark by her parents, Danforth and Frances O'Neill VanValkenburgh. She graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School. In 1944, she married Edward J. Thornton of Newark, NJ, a lively and charming young Merck chemist. They raised their seven children in Rahway, NJ. When Ed passed away at the age of 53, Bette had three young children at home. To manage as a single Mom, she found work as a secretary, first at St. Benedict's Prep, Newark, then at St. Mary's Grammar School in Rahway, NJ. Later she worked for several commercial firms including Jersey Mortgage Company.
A devout, prayerful Catholic, Bette was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's in Rahway, and later at St. Dominic's in Brick.
She was an accomplished seamstress, and costume designer for parish musicals. She crocheted some three dozen Afghan blankets that continue to warm the hearts and bodies of three generations.
After retiring, she moved to the Four Seasons Community in Lakewood, NJ where she joined loving companion, the late Joe DiComo, and formed a deep friendship with Norma Bernardi. She took up golf, bocce, and bowling, and Saturday evening card games.
Bette is remembered with great love by her seven children and their spouses: Paul and Kathy Lynn Thornton of Newark, NJ, Kathie and Jim Cochrane of Surf City, NJ, Greg and Pat Walker Thornton of Montgomery, AL, Mary Ellen Einhorn of Naples, FL, Barbara and Rob Blyth of Surf City, NJ , David and Betsy Mintel Thornton of Rahway, and Brian and Christine Fiyut Thornton, of Clark, NJ. She was "Gram"to 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
At 94, she was fascinated to learn that her birth mother, Mary Ellen Geraghty, an Irish immigrant to the U.S., had to give her up for adoption through the New York Foundling Hospital.
Interment according to COVID-19 strictures in St. Mary's Cemetery in Clark,NJ will be arranged by Pettit Davis funeral home. A Memorial Mass and celebration will be scheduled at a future time. Remembrances can be shared at www.pettitdavisfuneralhome.com.
Memorial gifts are greatly appreciated and can be sent to St. Benedict's Prep for the Mary E. and Edward J. Thornton '39 Scholarship Fund. 520 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Blvd., Newark, NJ 07102.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.