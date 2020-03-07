|
Mary Elizabeth Van Kirk
Red Bank - Mary Elizabeth Van Kirk (nee Lupton), 92, of Red Bank died peacefully at home on March 5, 2020. A longtime Monmouth County realtor, first at Walker & Walker and then with Heritage House, Holmdel, Mary was also a devoted wife and beloved by all. Born in Long Branch to Rolland and Mary Ely Lupton, she grew up in the Fairview section of Middletown. Mary graduated from the Westtown School in 1945 and Goucher College in 1949. She was married to John ("Jack") Van Kirk, Jr, for 58 years until his death in 2007. She resided in Little Silver from 1951 until 2013. Active in the community, she served on the Little Silver Recreation Committee and led Girl Scout Troop 311. Mary was also a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Red Bank.
Predeceased by her husband, Jack, and her son, John Lupton Van Kirk, Mary is survived by her daughter, Carol Anne Van Kirk, Red Bank; granddaughters Aubrey Lynn Van Kirk of Connecticut, Lindsay Ann Van Kirk and her husband Nate Graham of New York, and Rachel Lyn Wright and her husband Scott of Port Murray; and great-granddaughters Flora Louise Graham and Mary Elizabeth Wright.
A Memorial Gathering will be at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Thursday, March 12 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020