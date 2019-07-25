|
Mary Elizabeth Willard
Tuckerton - 11/23/34 - 10/5/18 Mary (Goudy) Willard, 84, formerly of Tuckerton, New Jersey, died Friday, October 5, 2018 in Durango, Colorado. Mary was born on November 23, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Gilbert and Francis Goudy. Mary was married to Ralph R. Willard on July 30, 1955. Ralph preceded Mary in death in 1981. Mary's long time partner William (Bill) Day, who she referred to as the "love of her life" preceded her in death as well. Both of Mary's brothers Jack and Bill Goudy, daughter Diane and great-granddaughter Shanna have preceded her in death. Mary is survived by her sister Jean Fox of Villas, New Jersey, son Ralph "Mike" (Patti) Willard, daughters Gail (Paul) Senechko and Theresa (Ernie) August, 3 grandchildren, 2 step-granddaughters, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Throughout Mary's life she worked at the Township of Dover, Harrah's Atlantic City, Oxford First Corporation, Audio Records and the Dockside Café.
In 2017 Mary moved to Durango, Colorado to live in the Sunshine Garden County Home to assist her with her late stage Alzheimer's. Mary requested her body be donated to science.
A Celebration of Life party will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4 - 6pm at the Dockside Café located at 338 South Green Street, Tuckerton, New Jersey 08087. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the .
Published in Beach Haven Times on July 25, 2019