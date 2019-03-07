Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
For more information about
Mary Havens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Havens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Havens


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ellen Havens Obituary
Mary Ellen Havens

Berkeley Twp. - Mary Ellen Havens of Berkeley Twp. passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. She was 84.

Born in Richmond, VA, she had lived in Heidelberg, Germany before moving to Toms River over 50 years ago.

Prior to retiring, she was a Real Estate Agent for over 30 years and had worked for Weichert Realtors in Toms River.

She is survived by her husband Claude Havens Jr. 2 sons: Claude Havens III of Toms River and Mark Havens of Cedarville, AR. 2 daughters: Sylvia Havens-Phillips and her husband Michael of CA. and Sharron Datz and her husband Bill of Manahawkin. Also by 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday from 1-3PM with a funeral service at 2:30 PM at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Road, Toms River.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now