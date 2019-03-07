|
|
Mary Ellen Havens
Berkeley Twp. - Mary Ellen Havens of Berkeley Twp. passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. She was 84.
Born in Richmond, VA, she had lived in Heidelberg, Germany before moving to Toms River over 50 years ago.
Prior to retiring, she was a Real Estate Agent for over 30 years and had worked for Weichert Realtors in Toms River.
She is survived by her husband Claude Havens Jr. 2 sons: Claude Havens III of Toms River and Mark Havens of Cedarville, AR. 2 daughters: Sylvia Havens-Phillips and her husband Michael of CA. and Sharron Datz and her husband Bill of Manahawkin. Also by 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday from 1-3PM with a funeral service at 2:30 PM at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Road, Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019