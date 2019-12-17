|
Mary Ellen Martin
Neptune - Mary Ellen Martin, 90, of Neptune, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born in Lakewood, NJ to the late James and Dorothy Caffyn. Mary was lovingly known to her family as "Mickey" and "Mother Mary". Mary was raised in Bradley Beach. She married her husband George Martin and devoted her life to caring for her family. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting but above all enjoyed being with her family. Mary was predeceased by her husband George, her sons George Jr. and Michael Martin, daughter Patti Frey, her grandson Patrick Martin, sisters Dorothy Hewitson and Lillian Chatam and sons in law Michael McNulty, Sr. and Gary Frey, Sr. Mary is survived by her loving daughters Kathy Martin-McNulty and Kellie Martin, grandsons Michael McNulty, Jr., Kristopher Layton, Gary Frey, Billy Frey, Justin Martin, Anthony Martin, Chris Slocum and Sean Martin, her granddaughter Kierstin Barbieri, her daughter-in-law Carol Martin and many loving great grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to visit from 4 to 8 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. The funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune with a burial to follow in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019