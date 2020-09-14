1/1
Mary Elliott
Brick - Mary Eda Elliott, age 68, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Washington, D.C., Mary resided in Brick for the last 42 years. Mary was a Dog Groomer in Freehold for many years prior to her retirement. She could often be seen riding a tandem bike with her loving husband Marwin up and down the Jersey Shore. She is predeceased by her parents, Louie and Shirley Shaw. Surviving are her beloved husband of 48 years, Marwin Elliott; sons, Dan and Matthew Elliott and their wives Katie and Megen; brothers, Brent and Vaughn Shaw; sisters, Brenda Beiler and Margaret Greenwood. Her legacy also includes 5 grandchildren: Jack, Kierstyn, Molly, Ben, and Brenna. A memorial gathering will be held from 11 am - 2 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick, NJ. A memorial service will be conducted at 12 pm in the funeral home. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. Due to Covid 19 restrictions face masks must be worn and social distancing is mandatory.




Published in Asbury Park Press on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 02:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
SEP
20
Memorial service
12:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
