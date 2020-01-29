|
Mary F. Nannini
Ocean - Mary F. Nannini, 96, of Ocean, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020, with loved ones by her side. Mary was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua, a member of the Women's Club of Eatontown.
She was predeceased by her husband James and her son Luigi. She is survived by daughters Carolina Nannini of Long Branch and Phyllis Hart and her husband William J. Hart III of Monmouth Beach; her grandchildren Andrea Smith-D'Ambrisi, Guy Smith, David Smith, Kristin M. Hart, William J. Hart IV, Joseph Naninni and Nicholas Nannini and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 2nd from 2 to 4 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 121 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank. Interment will be at the Brig. Gen. Wm C Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Mon Co SPCA, Eatontown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020