Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Resources
Mary F. Siliato Obituary
Mary F. Siliato

Spring Lake Heights - Mary Francesca Saveria Siliato (nee Vincelli), 92 of Spring Lake Heights passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, Wall, NJ. Mary was predeceased by her parents Rosina (nee DeSantis), and Emilio Vincelli, her husband Harold E. Siliato, siblings, Teresa and husband Dominic (nee Raciti), James Vincelli, and Vincenzo Orlando Vincelli.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard Siliato, (wife Sandra), daughter Autumn, Wall Twp, NJ and Joseph Siliato, Manasquan, NJ sons Joseph, Matthew (wife Molly), and Andrew (wife Melanie). She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Linda, Deanna, Nancy, and Gary Vincelli, Robert Raciti (wife Carolyn), children Karen and Robert, 5 great-grandchildren, Logan, Tanner, Abigail Grace, John Tito, and Jamie, as well as her devoted companion, Olivia the Maltipoo.

Mary was born in San Pietro Apostolo, Catanzaro, Calabria Italy and later settled in Long Branch, NJ as a young child, and in 1956 moved to Spring Lake Heights, NJ.

Mary graduated from Long Branch High School and, known as a great seamstress, later took up a career in fashion retail. She also made pies for the restaurant she and Harold owned in the 1950s, The Sea Girt Luncheonette, currently Ray's Cafe. Mary was a devout catholic and a member of the St. Catharine/St. Margaret Parish. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, playing the slots and going to the racetrack. She also enjoyed going to the beach, always gardening/picking up branches, and socializing with her close-knit friends and family. Mary was beautiful, with her warm, kind smile, she had a great sense of humor, svelte figure and impeccable fashion sense; she loved her high heels.

Mary caught the eye of a dashing young man, Harold, at the roller rink who later became her husband of 26 years whom she took great care of him during his illness with MS. She adored her family beyond all measures and showed her love the Italian, way by the hours spent in the kitchen preparing feasts with love. She would set the table in her finest china and tablecloths. She made the best sauce, meatballs, chicken and eggplant parmesan. Mary left behind her love and legacy of cooking for her family and friends. Mary will be deeply missed. We love you, Gammy!

A viewing and celebration of Mary's life will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35, Wall, on Thursday, November 7 at 3pm and will conclude with a Funeral Service at 6:30pm. A private burial will take place at a later time at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune, NJ.

For more info, flowers, and condolences, visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
