Mary Fitton
Brick - Mary Fitton, 91, of Brick, NJ, passed away on January 30, 2020, at Brandywine Senior Living in Brick, NJ. She was born in the Bronx, NY, to the late Raymond and Julia (O'Connor) Dorritie. Mary lived in Bergenfield, NJ, for many years before moving to the "shore" 25 years ago. She attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church in Whiting, NJ. Mary was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed having friends and family around.
Mary was predeceased by her first husband Patrick Garvin in 1968, and her second husband of 34 years, John Fitton in 2016. She was also predeceased by her daughter Mary Garvin, her son Michael Garvin and her sister Edna. Mary is survived by her son Stephen Garvin and wife Margaret, son Glenn Garvin, and daughter Patricia Ambron; her brother Raymond Dorritie and daughter-in-law Anita Garvin. Also surviving are her step-daughters Kathleen Makowski and husband James and Nancy Bolon and husband Giacomo; nine grandchildren: Stephen, Christopher, Shayna, Carly, Quintin, Robert and wife Katelyn, Kelly and husband Sergio, Patrick, and Sean; and five great-grandchildren: Mikayla, Memphis, Jagger, Owen and Finn; her step grandchildren Michael, Gina, Michelle, Giacomo and Natalie; and step great grandsons Rocco and Roman.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, from 2 to 6 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 5, 10:45 AM, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Rd., Whiting. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020