Mary Frances Dix
Freehold - Mary Frances Dix, 91, of Freehold, passed away on Tuesday, June 24, 2019 at Applewood Estates.
She was born in Freehold, NJ to Francis VanderVeer and Mary Winifred VanNote. Mary Frances was raised in Freehold; she married Earl E. Dix on March 18, 1951 in the First Presbyterian Church of Freehold, they were together for 68 years. The couple lived most of their married life in Colts Neck, NJ. They lived at Applewood Estates for the past 10 years.
In addition to her husband, Mary Frances is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Ellen and Mark Gray; her son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Claudine Dix; her granddaughters Caroline and Julie Gray, and Kelsey Dix; and her brother-in-law Fredrick (Bud) Wheeler.
Mary Frances is a graduate of Freehold Borough High School and Trenton State Teachers College, where she was a member of the Gamma Sigma Sorority. Before starting a family, Mary Frances was an elementary school teacher in Cranford, NJ.
Her love of children and family led Mary Frances to be a Girl Scout Leader, a Sunday School teacher, and a nursery schoolteacher. She was an active member of the Colts Neck Reformed Church, where she was a welcoming social presence in the fifth pew of the right side of the sanctuary for over 50 years. She was an exceptional seamstress, loved to knit, and belonged to the Church "Piecemakers" quilting group. Mary Frances was also an avid golfer; she and Earl were members of the Bella Vista Country Club. Throughout their marriage their love of travel took Mary Frances and Earl throughout North America, the Caribbean and Europe.
Visitation will be Friday June 28 from 10-11am at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold. A memorial service will be held at 11am, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colts Neck Reformed Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 57 Colts Neck, NJ 07722; or the Applewood Employee Scholarship Fund, c/o CentraState Health Care Foundation, 225 Willowbrook Road, Suite 5, Freehold, NJ 07728.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019