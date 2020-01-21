|
Mary Frances Guerin
Lanoka Harbor - Mary Frances Guerin, 86, of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, passed away on January 19, 2020, at Southern Ocean County Hospital in Stafford Township, NJ. She was born in Plainfield, NJ, and lived in So. Toms River and Toms River, before moving to Lanoka Harbor in 2006. Mary was a communicant of St. Barnabas Church in Bayville. She was a loving woman, loved by many, often looked upon as a second mother.
Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Wilbur Eugene Guerin (2016) and her son Kevin Guerin. Surviving are her children Bernadette Wendel and husband Clifford Wendel of Abingdon, MD, Thomas Guerin and wife Susan Guerin of Winslow Twp., NJ, Donna Pelka and husband Bruce Pelka of Forked River, NJ, Kathleen Fitzpatrick of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, and Eric Guerin and wife Vickie Guerin of Wellsville, PA; and her daughter-in-law Deborah Guerin of Tabernacle, NJ. Also surviving are her grandchildren Kelly Ziegler and husband Ronald Ziegler, Matthew Simons and wife Danielle Simons, Kyle and wife Chelsea Guerin, Sarah Guerin, Jonathan Pelka, Austin Pelka and wife Alexandra Pelka, Christopher and Brittany Guerin, Danielle DeMeo and husband Michael DeMeo, and Adam and Sean and wife Erin Fitzpatrick; her sister Agnes Kolendowitz, and brother Bernard Slifko and wife Carol. Mary was blessed with nine great-grandchildren Valerie, Ethan, Trey, Pierce, Isabel, Emma, Elliott, Salvatore and Audrey; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24 at 11 AM, at St. Barnabas RC Church, Woodland Avenue, Bayville. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020