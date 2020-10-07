Mary Frances Watson-Farmer
Long Branch - Mary Frances Watson-Farmer, 87 a lifelong resident of Long Branch, departed this life on Friday September 25, 2020 at home, after fighting a courageous battle until the Lord called her to her eternal rest. Affectionately known as Frances, she worked many years at Fort Monmouth and 26 years at Riverview Medical Center until her retirement. Frances was known for her quiet demeanor, loving spirit and unwavering inner strength. She had love for family, a strong faith and knowledge of the word of God. Visitation will be Saturday October 10th from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.