Mary Frawley Ring
Baltimore - Mary Frawley Ring passed away on July 28 at Charlestown Retirement Community in Baltimore, MD. She was born in Newark, NJ and grew up in Bloomfield, daughter of the late Robert James Frawley and Mary Bearens Frawley. Mary graduated from Mount St. Dominic Academy, Caldwell and The College of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station, Morristown NJ.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Aloysius Francis Ring, Jr. with whom she raised their children Monica Tucker (Dick), Aloysius (Susan), Christopher (Marcie), Sheila Rinaldi (Tony), Brendan (Annemarie) and Caitlin Boyle (Jamie) in Matawan and Colts Neck, NJ. Mary and Al enjoyed tennis, world travel, collecting art, attending their children's cross country and track meets, watching Georgetown, St. Joseph's and Boston College basketball and spending time in Wellfleet, MA with family and friends. They were devoted to Saint Mary's Parish, Colts Neck where Mary designed and created liturgical banners and Al served as an usher for many years.
Mary loved hosting holiday and family gatherings for which she cooked gourmet meals and made every occasion special. She enjoyed visiting her 15 grandchildren Jansen, Brison, Anthony, Victoria, Molly, Natalie, Alex, Annie, Connor, Emily, Isabella, Jameson, Abby, Piper and Noah and sharing in their lives, especially during summer vacations in her home in Wellfleet.
Mary was remarried to Michael J. Doyle, M.D. in 1998 and lived in Mantoloking, NJ until his death in 2016. Mary and Mike shared a love of travel, living by the ocean and entertaining their families including Michael's six children and sixteen grandchildren.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Mary is survived by Al's siblings Michael Ring (Mary), Mary Jane White (Tom), sisters-in-law Marlene Ring and Dorothy Ring, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S Holmdel Road, Holmdel, on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4-7 PM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Mary's Colts Neck, One Phalanx Road, Colts Neck, NJ, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wellfleet Preservation Hall: http://www.wellfleetpreservationhall.org/.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019