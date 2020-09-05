Mary Gambardella



Mary Gambardella passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at Anchor Care and Rehabilitation after a short illness. She was 85.



Mary was born in New York on July 16, 1935. Mary worked at Hearst publishing for two years prior to the birth of her son Ronnie. In 1960, the family then moved to Hazlet. Mary also worked for Charles of the Ritz in Holmdel and Holy Family Parish. She especially enjoyed her coworkers and the friends she made throughout her life.



Mary celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with the love of her life, Donnie and family in Las Vegas in 2003. Mary was an avid book reader. She loved solving sudoku puzzles, and watching the New York Mets. Mary was also a devoted member of the The Altar and rosary Society through Holy Family Parish.



Mary is survived by her sons, Ronnie, Donnie, Bobby and his wife Pam, and John and his wife Jane; grandchildren Anthony. Nicholas, Marina, and Rainey; great-grandchildren Giana, Anthony, Dominic; and her sister-in-law Cora Cameron, Mary also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews.



There to welcome her into eternal rest is; her mother Josephine, her loving husband of 50 years, Dante "Donnie" Gambardella, her brother Joey Cameron, and her favorite dog Bips.



Friends and family are invited to the Funeral Mass at Holy Family Church located at 727 NJ-36, Union Beach, NJ 07735 on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at promptly 10AM.









