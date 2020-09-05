1/1
Mary Gambardella
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Gambardella

Mary Gambardella passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at Anchor Care and Rehabilitation after a short illness. She was 85.

Mary was born in New York on July 16, 1935. Mary worked at Hearst publishing for two years prior to the birth of her son Ronnie. In 1960, the family then moved to Hazlet. Mary also worked for Charles of the Ritz in Holmdel and Holy Family Parish. She especially enjoyed her coworkers and the friends she made throughout her life.

Mary celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with the love of her life, Donnie and family in Las Vegas in 2003. Mary was an avid book reader. She loved solving sudoku puzzles, and watching the New York Mets. Mary was also a devoted member of the The Altar and rosary Society through Holy Family Parish.

Mary is survived by her sons, Ronnie, Donnie, Bobby and his wife Pam, and John and his wife Jane; grandchildren Anthony. Nicholas, Marina, and Rainey; great-grandchildren Giana, Anthony, Dominic; and her sister-in-law Cora Cameron, Mary also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews.

There to welcome her into eternal rest is; her mother Josephine, her loving husband of 50 years, Dante "Donnie" Gambardella, her brother Joey Cameron, and her favorite dog Bips.

Friends and family are invited to the Funeral Mass at Holy Family Church located at 727 NJ-36, Union Beach, NJ 07735 on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at promptly 10AM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Day Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved