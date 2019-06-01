|
|
Mary Gilligan-Eamello
Matawan - Mary Gilligan-Eamello, age 84, resident of Matawan, New Jersey passed away May 16, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Bernard Sprolito & Ruth Carter Sprolito.
Mary was raised in New York, New York and lived in Hoboken & Jersey City before moving to Matawan, NJ in 1964 where she remained for the rest of her life.
Mary was a loving mother & grandmother. She was a private longtime nanny to several area families spanning three generations of children and was also employed for many years at Holly Hill Motel in Hazlet, NJ. Mary also loved and cared for dogs and cats, some of which belonged to her nanny families. Mary loved crocheting blankets, hats, scarves, pillow cases and baby items. She also enjoyed going to Atlantic City Casinos, playing bingo, spending summers at the Hazlet Swim Club, reading mysteries, and cooking for her neighbors.
Mary was a generous person with a big heart, especially to those who were in need of assistance. Mary will be greatly missed.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Guy Eamello who passed in 2010.
Mary is survived by two sons Ismael Martinez and daughter-in-law, JoAnn; John Gilligan and daughter-in-law, Christine; four daughters Kathleen Gilligan, Theresa Pagor, Maureen Gibson, Colleen Reid; and eight grandchildren Jesse Martinez, Rachel Martinez, Katherine Pagor, Nick Gibson, Alex Gibson, Amanda Reid, Patrick Gilligan and Shawn Gilligan.
Burial services were private at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from June 1 to June 2, 2019