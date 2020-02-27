Services
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
Mary Gorzelnik
Mary (Maria) Gorzelnik


1931 - 2020
Mary (Maria) Gorzelnik Obituary
Mary (Maria) Gorzelnik

Jackson - Mary (Maria) C. Gorzelnik, 88, of Jackson, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Mary was born in Glen Cove, Long Island, NY and lived Clark, NJ and Lavallette, NJ prior to moving to Jackson, NJ. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Joseph, in 2012, her grandson Charlie W. Haber, her sister Philomena, and her brother Joe. She is survived by one son, Joseph Gorzelnik of Laurence Harbor, two daughters, Linda Naples and husband Mark Naples, of Downington, PA, and Mary Haber and husband Richard Haber of Point Pleasant. Her family also includes four grandchildren: Sam Haber and Jessica, Alan and Julianne Naples. Cremation is private and under the direction of Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
