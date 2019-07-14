|
Mary Grace DiCairano
Manasquan - Mary Grace DiCairano, 92 of Manasquan passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Mary Grace was born and raised in Plainfield and graduated from St. John's Grammar School, Dunellen and Holy Trinity HS, Westfield. After high school Mary Grace became a secretary and worked for various businesses throughout her career. Mary Grace met her husband Michael while living in Plainfield. After their marriage they moved to Manasquan in 1959. Mary Grace was a very active member of the Catholic Daughters of America for over 70 years. Her involvement with the Catholic Daughters started while she was a parishioner at St. John's in Dunellen. Mary Grace held many positions in the Catholic Daughters organization including the National Regent. She was a communicant, Eucharistic minister and lector for St Denis Church, Manasquan.
Mary Grace was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years Michael DiCairano and a brother Vincent Feola. She is survived by three sisters Dorothy Feola of Piscataway, NJ; Carmela Buccino and her husband Daniel of Dunellen, NJ and Joanna Kelly of Greenbrook, NJ. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Virginia Feola of Tinton Falls, NJ and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at St Denis Church 90 Union Avenue Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at St Anne Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Denis 1497, 90 Union Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or to the Church of St. Denis, Manasquan, NJ. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019