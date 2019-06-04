Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Ocean Twp - Mary Grivas, 80 of Ocean Twp., NJ entered into eternal life on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born in Bronx, NY and resided in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Ocean Twp., in 1972

Mrs. Grivas and her husband were the proprietors of GranPa's Luncheonette in Deal and Granpa's Restaurant in Ocean, NJ and retired in 1995 after over 10 years of service.

Mrs. Grivas was pre-deceased by her parents, Peter and Tessie Kyprianou. She is survived by her husband of 61 years. Marios Grivas, 3 daughters; Stella Feeney of Las Vegas, NV, Terry Koenig and husband Mark of Ocean Twp., and Theresa Sarbello and husband James of Ocean Twp. and her brother Gilbert Kyprianou of Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Tim and wife Kerry and Patrick Feeney, Alex and Chris Koenig, Sophia and Angelina Sarbello and her great-granddaughter, Taylor Feeney.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Rd. Oakhurst, NJ on Wednesday from 5 - 8 PM and attend services at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org. All further services are private and at the convenience of the family.

For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 4, 2019
