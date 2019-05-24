Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Manchester - Mary H Flatley 83 of Manchester died Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Rose Garden Nursing Home, Toms River. Born in Brooklyn she resided in Middletown for many years before moving to Manchester 20 years ago. She worked for Merrill Lynch in Red Bank for 20 + years. She enjoyed playing cards, Poker and spending time with her family. She is predeceased by her husband James in 1979 and her son Jim in 2010. Surviving are her children, Debbie Hutchinson (Bryan), John (Carey Drangula) and Donna Hagaman (Robert), sisters, Jeanette and Dolores Spade, 7 grandchildren, Amanda, Robert & Courtney Hagaman, Victoria Flatley, Nicole Staubli, Alex, Kristina Mezzavilla and 3 great grandchildren, Bella, Liam & Lucas. Visitation is Saturday 10-1 PM with a 12:30 PM service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the 1 Union St Suite 301, Trenton, NJ 08691. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 24, 2019
