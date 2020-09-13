Mary H. Varian
Mary H. Varian age 57 of Ocean Twp. passed away Saturday 9/12/ 2020 at Jersey Shore Univ Med. Center, Neptune. Mary was a lifelong resident of Ocean Twp. Mary graduated from Holy Spirit Grammar School in Asbury Park and attended Ocean Twp. High School. She was a caregiver at heart for her whole family and everyone along the way. She worked for 15 years at Jersey Shore U.M.Center as an Emergency Room technician and also volunteered at "The Center" in Asbury Park and was a devoted parishioner of Holy Spirit Church in Asbury Park. Mary was considered the "Community Mom" on Grassmere Ave, Wanamassa.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Timothy in 2011 and by her brother Robert Gilliam. Surviving are 2 daughters; Jessica Carroll ( fiance Wilfredo Maldonado) of Oceanport and Tara (Roman) Duffy of Ocean Twp and a son Timothy S. Varian Jr. of Ocean. 3 Brothers; Michael Gilliam of Interlaken, Joseph Gilliam of Brick and Edmund Gilliam of Ocean Grove. 6 grandchildren; Jared, Noah, Keiran, Reilly, Damian and Roman and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept 15 from 4-8 pm in Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wed. at 10:30 am in Holy Spirit Church Asbury Park. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune. In lieu of flowers please donate to Holy Spirit Church in her memory. For condolences please visit www.Buckleyfuneralhome.net