Mary Halligan
Mary Halligan

Red Oak, VA - Mary Jane McElhinney Halligan, age 83, of Red Oak, VA and formerly of Brick, passed away August 26, 2020. She was the widow of Edward Joseph Halligan and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church. Surviving are her sons, Michael Edward Halligan, MD and wife, Paula of Newbern NC; Guy William Halligan and wife, Kelly of Como CO; Edward Joseph Halligan Jr. and wife, Barbara of Red Oak VA; sister, Nancy Eberhardt of Lakewood NJ; grandchildren, Christopher Halligan, Lauren Halligan, Caitlin Trombley, Alexandria Vaccarino, Jacob Talon, Gavin Quinn, and Lindsey Halligan. Services will be held 10:00am Saturday, October 17, at Ocean City Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Rd. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601, (alz.org). Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice. com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
10:00 AM
Ocean City Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Service Inc
28868 Hwy 49 N
Chase City, VA 23924
(434) 372-2147
