Mary Halligan
Red Oak, VA - Mary Jane McElhinney Halligan, age 83, of Red Oak, VA and formerly of Brick, passed away August 26, 2020. She was the widow of Edward Joseph Halligan and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church. Surviving are her sons, Michael Edward Halligan, MD and wife, Paula of Newbern NC; Guy William Halligan and wife, Kelly of Como CO; Edward Joseph Halligan Jr. and wife, Barbara of Red Oak VA; sister, Nancy Eberhardt of Lakewood NJ; grandchildren, Christopher Halligan, Lauren Halligan, Caitlin Trombley, Alexandria Vaccarino, Jacob Talon, Gavin Quinn, and Lindsey Halligan. Services will be held 10:00am Saturday, October 17, at Ocean City Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Rd. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601, (alz.org
). Wood Funeral Service, Chase City is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice. com