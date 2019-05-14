Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freehold Township - Mary "Marie" (nee Joyce) Healy, 90 of Freehold Township passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at home. Born in the Bronx, New York, she grew up in Brooklyn and Queens.

She worked in the New York Trinity Building where she met her husband, Matthew Healy. They married in St. Patrick's Cathedral and lived in Flushing, New York. After several years they moved to Matawan. She worked at Brookdale Community College until they were transferred to Chicago. They later returned to Freehold where she was employed at the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office until her retirement.

Marie was always active in theater, acting in musicals, comedies, and dramas, as well as directing and producing.

She leaves her son David Healy; daughter Meredith Brauer and her husband, Glenn; her grandchildren Colleen and Kyle Brauer; and a great grandson Aidan.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019
