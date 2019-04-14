|
Mary J. Bennett
Whiting - Mary J. Bennett, 97, of Whiting, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her home. Mary was born in Bryn Mawr, PA and lived in Middletown, NJ before moving to Whiting in 1976. She was a cashier at Great Adventure in Jackson for 25 seasons retiring in 1986 at the age of 85. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Harry Bennett, Sr. in 1992 and her daughter, Mary Catherine Bennett in 1960. She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Bennett of Whiting; one son, Harry Bennett, Jr. of Maine; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15th at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ. After the Mass a reception will be held at Mary's home in Whiting prior to the Interment ceremony at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA. Aaron Cremation Associates, Whiting, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019